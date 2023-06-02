Car-bus collision near T. Narasipur: Death toll touches 11
June 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The death toll in the recent ghastly road accident between a car and private bus that claimed 10 lives near Kurbur village in T. Narasipur on Mysuru-Kollegal Highway has touched 11.

The critically injured Sandeep (24) of Sangankal village in Ballari district succumbed in the early hours of today at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of surgical ward in the stone building of K. R. Hospital here. According to doctors, Sandeep had suffered severe damage to his brain, followed by facial fractures and cut in the nerves.

Sandeep was running GramaOne Centre along with his mother, while his father was running a rice mill. While his parents were killed on the spot, in the mishap on May 29, Sandeep was battling for life along with four others in the hospital.

Another injured Bhanu, a seven-year-old girl from Chamarajanagar, who was travelling in the bus at the time of accident, was discharged from Cheluvamba Hospital yesterday.

Janardhan, aged 45 years and his four-year-old son Puneeth from Sangankal in Ballari and another boy Gaurav of Ganaganapura in Chamarajanagar who was in the bus, continue to be under treatment at K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital respectively.

It may be mentioned that 10 people including nine tourists from Ballari and the car driver from Srirangapatna in Mandya were killed on the spot and five others had suffered injuries, after the car collided head-on with an oncoming private bus near Kurbur village on May 29.

