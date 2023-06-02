BJP poll loss: Former CM Bommai, State BJP Chief Kateel, Sangh Parivar leader blamed

June 2, 2023

PM Modi collects report from a Union Minister from Karnataka about party’s poor show

Bengaluru: Following the disastrous show of BJP in the recent Assembly elections in the State, a Union Minister hailing from Karnataka has submitted a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and a Sangh Parivar leader responsible for the severe drubbing received by the party.

It is said that, following the results of the elections, the PM summoned the Union Minister of Karnataka origin to his residence and collected information about the poor show of the party.

PM Modi also questioned the leader as to what they were doing when Congress was harping about 40 percent commission? In his reply, the Union Minister has told the PM that the previous CM Bommai had himself told others not to rack their brain, taking the responsibility of countering such serious issues on his own. Another main reason for the debacle was raking up reservation issue on the cusp of elections. Both Kateel and Bommai also failed to handle responsibilities efficiently. While Kateel restricted himself to Mangaluru (Kateel’s home town), Bommai failed to have a firm grip on the administration and failed to tackle the Opposition party efficiently.

Some of the tough decisions of Sangha Parivar during the election also added to the failure of the party. If the party was keen on denying ticket to old timers, they should have abided by it. Instead, the ticket was denied to party loyalists like former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, but senior legislators like G.H. Thipppareddy of Chitradurga and others who were facing charges were given ticket. This move not just angered party workers, but also some of the communities.

Despite intensified lobbying for ticket by Shettar and another former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, the Sangh Parivar leaders ignored them. As a result, the party had to pay a heavy price in Mumbai Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad-Karnataka) regions. Congress succeeded in using all our mistakes to its own political advantage. More than that, the pre-poll guarantees of Congress also proved handy in its victory, the Union Minister is learnt to have apprised the PM.

“If we (BJP) strengthen the organisation systematically and rectify the mistakes, we can taste success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” the Union Minister is said to have advised Modi.