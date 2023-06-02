Champaka Kala Ratna Award presented to Ganjifa artist Raghupathi Bhat, Yogacharya Sudesh Chand

June 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Champaka Kala Ratna Award was presented to Ganjifa artist Raghupathi Bhat and Yogacharya Sudesh Chand by Champaka Educational and Cultural Trust at its premises in Ramakrishnanagar in city last evening.

Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra K.B. Ganapathy, who was the chief guest at the programme, presented the award to Raghupathi Bhat and Sudesh Chand.

Speaking after presenting the award, Ganapathy said that in our country culture survived in spite of civilisational change brought in by foreign invaders for over 1,100 years. This was possible because of the efforts of many individuals and organisations passionately pursuing the culture of this ancient country. It could be in the field of music, art, sculpture, literature and culture.

After independence, we thought that there could be renaissance of Hindu culture and civilisation but there was no perceptional change we could see till 2014. Fortunately, cultural organisations like Champaka Academy are working towards revival of our national culture by promoting and developing classical arts like music and dance, he added.

Ganapathy complimented and congratulated Champaka Academy for their efforts in this direction and also congratulated the awardees.

Former Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjankumar, who was also the chief guest said, “Apart from academics, it is very much essential to teach the kids about various art forms. Champaka Trust that is involved in such services deserves an applause. However, still there is a condition that we sway towards the culture of other countries calling for taking precautionary steps to save our own indigenous culture.”

Another chief guest T.R. Harish, Chartered Accountant, President of Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha and Managing Trustee of Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre Trust (VPAC), congratulated the moving spirit of Champaka Academy, Vidushi Nagalakshmi Nagarajan for establishing such an institution devoted entirely to Indian classical music and art.

He mentioned that Vidushi Nagalakshmi was a student of city’s well-known Dance Guru Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy. He also congratulated all the awardees.

Earlier, both Raghupathi Bhat and Sudesh Chand spoke about their achievements and the significance of art, culture and yogasana.

Danseuse Nagalakshmi Nagarajan, Founder of Champaka Academy, performed ‘Sri Krishna Leela Vibhuti,’ a dance ballet. Vidushi Chethana Nagaraj composed the music along with vocal support. They were accompanied by Vidwan K.S. Ganesh on flute, Sai Vamshi on mridanga and Vidushi Annapoorna Nagendra with Gamaka Gayana and dialogues by Hema Ramesh. Nagarajan Srinivasan, Trustee of Champaka Educational and Cultural Trust, was also present.

Guru Nandini Eshwar and former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, who could not attend the function yesterday due to unavoidable circumstances, will be presented the award at a later date.