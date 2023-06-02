‘Veer Savarkar Samman’ for Vikram Sampath

June 2, 2023

Award ceremony at KSOU Convocation Hall in city tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-based Savarkar Pratishtana will confer ‘Veer Savarkar Samman’ on noted writer and historian Vikram Sampath, in commemoration of the 140th Jayanti of Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar.

The award ceremony will take place at the KSOU Convocation Hall in Muktagangothri campus on Hunsur Road, scheduled at 5 pm tomorrow (June 3).

Dr. S. Yashaswini, President of Savarkar Pratishtana, made this announcement during a press meet held at the Patrakarthara Bhavan this morning.

The event will be graced by acclaimed writer, thinker and novelist Padma Bhushan Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa. Additionally, founder of Yuva Brigade Chakravarty Sulibele will deliver a lecture highlighting the heroic contributions of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Dr. Yashaswini emphasised that the award, being presented for the first time, carries a purse of Rs. 1 lakh and will continue to be presented annually in the years to come.

The programme also includes a fancy dress competition (contact 82775-35336) for children aged between 0 and 8 years, as well as a painting contest on Veer Savarkar for children (contact 89712-01521) aged above 8 years. Furthermore, MP Pratap Simha had previously launched campaign vehicles, and Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa had released posters in honour of Veer Savarkar Jayanti.

Yashaswini further revealed that a blood donation camp has been organised at the venue from 2 pm to 5 pm (contact 99162-21184) on the following day. For further details contact 81478-21168/ 97384-13027.

The press meet was attended by Pratishtana Secretary S.M. Rajath, office-bearers Rakesh Bhat, Shivakumar and Nishant.

About Vikram Sampath

Vikram Sampath is a renowned Indian historian known for his notable biographies of Gauhar Jaan (The Life and Times of a Musician) and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Born in Karnataka and raised in Bengaluru, Vikram underwent academic training in engineering, mathematics, and finance before embarking on a career in the banking sector.

In 2008, he published a history of the Wadiyar Dynasty of Mysuru. In 2012, his biography of Gauhar Jaan earned him the ‘Yuva Puraskara’ award from Sahitya Academy in the field of English literature.

The following year, Vikram published a biography of renowned musician S. Balachander (Voice of the Veena: S. Balachander). His book on Gauhar Jaan received the ARSC International Award for Excellence in Historical Research in New York.

Vikram holds a Doctorate in History and Music from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has also established the Archive of Indian Music, India’s first digital sound archive for vintage recordings.