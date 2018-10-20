Brindavan Gardens to witness more footfalls today, tomorrow

Mysuru: With the ten-day Dasara festival ending with the grand Vijayadashami procession yesterday, the KRS Dam and its Brindavan Gardens in Srirangapatna taluk is expected to see a huge jump in footfalls this weekend (today and tomorrow).

While the KRS recorded 19,000 visitors on Ayudha Puja Day (Oct.18), 22,000 tourists visited the Dam on Vijayadashami Day yesterday (Oct.19) and the number of tourists may shoot up to 30,000 today and 35,000 tomorrow, according to sources.

With huge footfalls expected at the Dam, more number of staff of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), the Horticulture Department and the Tourism department, have been camping at the Dam site to guide and direct the tourists.

Police Personnel too are deployed in large numbers to ensure safety and security of tourists.

The Dam has been recording a steady inflow of water following copious rainfall in catchment areas of Kodagu district early this week, according to Irrigation Department sources.

The water level was recorded at the maximum level of 124.80ft today, with an inflow of 10.598 cusecs and outflow of 11,988 cusecs yesterday.