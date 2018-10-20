Dasara special flights to end today
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

Dasara special flights to end today

Mysuru: Even as the discussion is on to build a new airport in Mysuru or to expand the existing Mysore Airport to international-standard one, the special flight service between Mysuru and Bengaluru will end today.

There will be no flights to from Mysore Airport to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Bengaluru from tomorrow and the reason is lack of occupancy. The existing lone TruJet flight from Mysuru to Chennai and Hyderabad will, however, continue.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and the State Tourism Department collaborated with Air India and the Air India had agreed to operate its Alliance Air flight services between the two cities at subsidised fares.  Depending on the response to the Alliance Air operations, the State government had planned to extend the flight services. The initial response was good but it declined later. “For six days from the date of operations the service recorded full occupancy but gradually, the occupancy reduced to less than half,” sources said.

 

 

October 20, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching