British-era bridge withstands water pressure

The historical Wellesley Bridge, built by the British, across River Cauvery at Srirangapatna which remains neglected and dilapidated, now is withstanding the pressure of strong water force as more than one lakh cusecs of water is being let out to the river from KRS reservoir which is receiving huge inflow since a week.

Picture below shows concrete brick wall built across the bridge by Mandya District Administration to prevent people and vehicles from moving on the Wellesley Bridge.