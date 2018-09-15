BROKEN: Missing railings, pedestrian-unfriendly footpaths, potholed roads…

By Kalki, a concerned citizen

As Mysureans are gearing up to soak in Dasara festivities, the official and political machinery are also gearing up for the annual ritual of last-minute hasty and hotchpotch repair works on potholed roads and broken pavements, draining tax-payers money with poor workmanship and absolute lack of accountability. With just 25 days to go for the ceremonial inauguration of Dasara on Oct. 10, this Weekend Star Supplement presents a sorry state of Mysuru with gaping holes on footpaths, waste dumped indiscriminately around the Mysore Palace and broken balustrades on Raja Marga. Ironically, the government has declared that it aims to draw thousands of tourists from across the globe for Dasara-2018. Take a look.

Missing railings, pedestrian-unfriendly footpaths, potholed roads…

Are we prepared for Dasara ?

The world-famous Nada Habba (State Festival) Dasara is just 25 days away. With millions of people, delegates and media personnel from across the globe expected to descend on Mysuru to celebrate and be a part of this spectacular festival, one question that strikes a common man or a pedestrian in city is: Are we really prepared for Dasara?

If you are a resident of Mysuru, you might have witnessed the fictitious effort of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) whose officials scramble to repair and maintenance of roads and infrastructure just prior to the start of the festivities.

It is a ritualistic affair and every year the official machinery, headed by their political bosses, gets on to the streets to repair broken footpaths, railings and fill potholes.

Every year, the works which were due and supposedly meant to be completed before the previous Dasara itself does not get completed even after one year.

Year-on-year, officials and elected representatives rattle out that so many crores of rupees have been released for Dasara works. Along with the release of money, deadlines are set for the works to complete. But each year, the deadlines are violated and even when the works are declared complete, there are complaints from the public about sub-standard work.

Classic examples of incomplete and sub-standard works are the Raja Marga balustrades, gaping holes on the footpaths of prestigious Jumboo Savari Route, broken tiles on footpaths and of course, the incomplete works of the Town Hall.

Seeing the ritualistic annual drama of “Dasara Works”, one wonders why the works are carried out every year. Do the completed works last only for one year? Instead of carrying out repair works every year, why not work out a long-term policy wherein a mandatory rule is made that the repair works should last at least for three years? If the works do not last three years, why not a rule that will blacklist such contractors and officials? These are some of the questions that come into the minds of Mysureans who witness this annual drama.

Nightmare for pedestrains

While most of the tourists and locals would love to explore or commute through this beautiful city on foot, they are greeted by collapsed footpaths, lack of zebra crossings, locked subways of which the walls are sprayed with gutkha and betel leaf stain.

Footpaths are not wheelchair-friendly or safe for commoners and the safety of the commuters are at stake.

Broken and potholed roads

We don’t live in a geographical area which is susceptible to natural calamities. Yet our roads tell a different kind of a story. With some exceptions, the roads in and around the city can be well defined as mud roads with potholes and patches of tar. Even the route on which the Dasara procession glides has potholes and are broken at many places.

Abysmal information broadcast

Dasara pumps crores of rupees into the local economy which in turn help the locals prosper. But due to lack of promotional activities and information deficiency, the footfall for the events are badly affected.

Apart from the customary “Poster Release” ritual that is a photo opportunity for officials and the political class, nothing much is done regarding publicising the event. All the publicity is restricted to Mysuru without touching other parts of the country.

Missing railings

The stone railings or balustrades erected just a couple of years ago under the much touted “Raja Marga Works” (that began in 2010) around the Mysore Palace and on the path of Dasara procession have been destroyed and uprooted at many places.

It was the ambitious project of the MCC under the Rs. 100-crore special grant sanctioned by the State Government to give a royal touch to the Jumboo Savari route. Among the features proposed under the project were sculptures resembling elephants carrying “ambari”, royal images, heritage lamp-posts that once adorned the streets during the time of the erstwhile princely state and beautification of footpaths with Italian tiles.

The Raja Marga works are in a shambles now. Seems a bit odd as even the structures that are centuries old in and around the Palace are in a sound condition and will last a couple of centuries more. The ancient and still strong structures built by the Maharajas stand in stark contrast with the structures that are a couple of years old and that have been commissioned by the Mysuru City Corporation.

The Raja Marga project cost multiple crores of rupees but looks as if they are the ruins of a deserted city. There are even many such problems as the sprawling site around the Palace is being used as a dump yard.

Zero maintenance scheme

Special thanks to incompetent, corrupt officials and lack of interest from people’s representatives in monitoring the infrastructural developments and maintenance, the government funds aren’t being utilised wisely. Bad or no maintenance scheme which are practised by the authorities call for relook and revamp that will make a significant impact on government treasury.

Will delay in payments affect this Dasara ?

If one probes the annual ritual of “Dasara Works” one of the reasons behind sub-standard works is non-payment of dues. As part of Dasara works, the MCC engages contractors to accept tenders and complete the works. But the MCC never pays the contractors on time and they will have to wait for over two years for the payments to be cleared.

Due to the delay in payments by the government, the contractors who take up various works during Dasara celebrations are put into a lot of hardship. Contractors say that even the payments for the works undertaken in 2016 have not been released. They say that due to the inordinate delay, they lose profits apart from incurring huge losses.

In 2017, the Dasara High-Powered Committee had sanctioned a budget of Rs. 15 crore. Later, the government pegged the expenditure to Rs. 9 crore and chose to release only Rs. 4 crore and has not released the remaining Rs. 5 crore. Many times, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner who is also the Dasara Special Officer wrote to the government but the funds are yet to be released. “This delay has hurt us the most. Last year, we were asked to complete the works on a war-footing but when it comes to payments, the officials have no answers. We have borrowed money to complete the works and we are suffering because of the State apathy,” said a contractor.

This year too, the scene will be no different regarding the delay in payments. At the last Dasara High-Powered Committee meeting, headed by CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, it was decided to clear pending payments as the authorities feel that contractors may not come forward to carry out works if the last year’s payments were not released. But the payments have not yet reached the work contractors, it is learnt.