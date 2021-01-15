Brutal Murder Case: Two arrested for killing man by running autorickshaw over him

January 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An autorickshaw driver, along with his friend, who had brutally murdered a man (Mallikarjuna), who was standing on the cross road by ramming him with the auto and running over him and again running over the victim to make sure he was dead, have been arrested by N.R. Police on Jan. 13.

The whole incident of the brutal incident, which took place on Jan. 10, was captured on the CCTV Camera, which helped the Police nab the accused. The arrested are 46-year-old Sridhar and 50-year-old Govindaraju, both residing in N.R. Police limits.

Based on the CCTV footage, N.R. Police Inspector Azaruddin and team nabbed the two accused on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have told the Police that on Jan. 10, Mallikarjuna, who was drunk, fought with them (Sridhar and Govindaraju) over petty reasons and had spoken bad about their mothers. Angered over Mallikarjuna abusing their mothers, they took him in the autorickshaw and made him get down at the cross road and then ran over the autorickshaw on him twice in an attempt to kill Mallikarjuna. Victim Mallikarjuna died on Jan. 12.

The Police have seized the autorickshaw used for committing the crime.

DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and N.R. Sub-Division ACP Shivashankar supervised N.R. Inspector Azaruddin, Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar, ASI Papanna and staff Gangadhar, Shivanna and Manju, took part in the nabbing operation and arrested the accused within 24 hours of registering the case, according to the press release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.