Kodagu DC on long leave to join husband in the US
January 15, 2021

Kodagu ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena to take charge as in-charge DC

Madikeri: Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Annies Kanmani Joy is on a long leave from today (Jan. 15) to join her husband Stephen Mani, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer, posted recently as First Secretary to Indian Embassy in Washington DC, USA, along with their daughter Apoorva, for some time.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhanwar Singh Meena will take charge as the in-charge DC.

Annies, who had a two year successful tenure in Kodagu as the DC, has thanked everyone for the support and co-operation provided to her, especially during handling of natural disasters, controlling COVID-19 pandemic and conducting GP polls.

The DC said that she had sanctioned 274 acres of land to various development works including establishment of Waste Segregation Unit, residential school and community centres.

