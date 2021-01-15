Former Mayors regret sliding tax revenues Former Mayors regret sliding tax revenues

January 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayors have suggested the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to effectively implement and streamline tax collection system so that money could be raked in from regular sources. Many ambitious projects announced every year in MCC budget do not get implemented due to lack of funds and the Corporation is forced to depend on the State Government for grants.

The former Mayors aired their suggestions at a meeting convened by the MCC on Jan. 13 at Old Council Hall to seek suggestions from elected representatives, citizens and representatives of various organisations ahead of the presentation of budget for 2021-22. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Mayor Sridhar. Mayor Tasneem, who was supposed to have chaired the meeting, did not attend.

At the outset, former Mayors B.L. Bhyrappa and Purushotham urged MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde to set a target to all revenue officers to ensure that the civic body reaches the target. “Many schemes announced by the MCC in the budget remain on paper due to paucity of funds. Except for Zone 3, tax collection has not been streamlined in all the other eight Zones. Officers are expected to visit each house, shop and each commercial establishment to collect taxes. Unfortunately they are not doing so,” Bhyrappa said.

Tax graph drops

It is impossible to prepare a budget when revenue collection is dropping every year and no effort is made to at least collect taxes from over 2,20,000 properties. “Officers are not showing seriousness in recovering taxes. Only certain areas in city are concentrated upon while collecting taxes while large pockets are left out where there are thousands of households that never paid taxes for years. I fail to understand the logic behind this. Tax is not being collected from 28 revenue layouts despite MCC providing all the facilities,” Bhyrappa said.

Purushotham alleged that the MCC was not able to collect tax from its own buildings due to corrupt system. He also stated that a lot of corruption is committed in issuance and renewals of trade licences. “What is the need of these officers who are not performing? Many new residential localities are being regularly added to the MCC but the tax collection continues to be poor,” he said.

Discriminatory attitude

Continuing his tirade against MCC officers, Purushotham said that when the taxes are collected, only lower income groups are harassed while the rich and the influential are spared. There are many businesses that are operating without valid licences. “Why adopt this discriminatory attitude? A lot depends on the ground-level officers who do the physical work. Even the in-charge officers must get onto the streets to collect tax dues. Unless taxes of respective years are not strictly collected, the MCC cannot think of development,” he stated.

Former Mayor Srikantaiah regretted that the commitment of officers has come down and the same is reflected in the tax collection system. “The number of officers has increased along with their salaries and perks. But the actual work on tax collection has lagged behind. MCC is not a charitable but a service-oriented public organisation and it should function without compromising on its roles and responsibilities. Tax collection has to become professional and strict. MCC staff must be given monthly targets on property tax and water bill collection,” he suggested.

Participants told the MCC to look for building new market spaces for revenue generation as the existing revenue from the markets has become insignificant with no revision in rent since years.

The civic body must look for new revenue generation methods such as construction of new markets on its lands, they suggested.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde informed that the MCC has collected Rs. 103 crore in taxes amid COVID-19 crisis.

He assured that tax collection and reforms in the administration will be taken up as per the suggestions given by the public and former Mayors.

MCC Office building turns 100

The building that houses the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Sayyaji Rao Road will complete 100 years of its construction on Jan. 24. The majestic structure recently got a fresh coat of paint and interiors of the structure were restored as per heritage guidelines.

“Grand celebrations amidst the pandemic are not possible. But the celebrations will happen but in a simple way to mark the big occasion,” Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde told the meeting and invited suggestions on the nature of celebrations.

Suggestions were given on felicitating senior- most Corporators and also honour the oldest citizens of Mysuru as respect towards their contributions for the growth of the city. Events should be held to mark the contributions of Maharajas of Mysore to the region as part of the centenary celebrations.