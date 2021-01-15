Valedictory of Subbaiah Naidu Memorial Theatre Training Course held

January 15, 2021

Rangayana to stage Sita Swayamvara on three Sundays this month

Mysore/Mysuru: The valedictory function of Subbaiah Naidu Memorial short-term (three-month) theatre training course organised by Rangayana was held at Vanaranga here yesterday evening (Jan. 14). Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited Chairman N.V. Phaneesh released a handbook on this occasion. Senior theatre director Prof. H.S. Umesh was the chief guest.

Later, participants of theatre training camp staged Sita Swayamvara, a play written by M.L. Srikantegowda and directed by Jeevan Kumar B. Heggodu.

Earlier, on Wednesday, addressing a press conference at Rangayana premises, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa stated that the play Sita Swayamvara will again be staged on all Sundays of this month (Jan. 17, Jan. 24 and Jan. 31) at 6.30 pm.

Rangayana had organised this theatre training course in memory of theatre icon Subbaiah Naidu. A total of 26 young theatre enthusiasts had taken part in this training. They were selected through interview. About 60 percent of participants are engineering students. All major aspects of theatre including acting, makeup, costume designing and body language had been incorporated in this training.

Padma Shri Nagarathnamma Women’s Theatre Training Camp, which is being held at Rangayana premises now to encourage amateur women theatre artistes since Nov. 15, will conclude on Feb. 16, he said.