No classes yet for intermediate semesters of UG and PG courses

January 15, 2021

UoM VC calls meeting of College Principals on Jan. 18

Mysore/Mysuru: Offline classes for students of intermediate semesters for both Post-Graduate (PG) and Under-Graduate (UG) courses in degree, diploma and engineering did not commence in Mysuru today as the University of Mysore (UoM) has called a meeting of all Principals of its affiliated Colleges on Jan. 18.

The State Government had announced after a high-level meeting with officials of the Department of Higher Education recently that classes for intermediate semesters would begin from Jan. 15 along with hostels and libraries which were closed until now.

While giving powers to the respective Universities to decide on the actual date to commence classes, Colleges were asked to restart sports, cultural activities and NCC and NSS training after chalking out Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that a meeting of all Principals have been called on Jan. 18 (Monday) and the date of reopening will be decided that day. “Opening of first PUC, first and second year degree classes would mean readying the infrastructure like hostels, food, libraries and other allied facilities,” he said.

“There is an urgent need to reopen the remaining classes in the best interest of students as many had complained that the online classes were not effective and they were not able to grasp even core concepts. But without infrastructure and other facilities, it is not possible to conduct classes suddenly. We will seek the opinions from Principals and then take a call,” the VC said.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the University had decided to open first year classes of PG courses from Jan. 25. These classes would reopen amidst all COVID-19 precautionary measures, he added.

While classes for final year students and second PUC had commenced on Nov. 17, the State Government had decided to reopen the remaining classes after Sankranti. Along with University hostels, the Department of Social Welfare and Backward Classes has to ensure that hostels are open along with food facilities.

Teaching under Banyan tree at Baden Powell

Meanwhile, the Baden Powell Public School behind the Mysuru DC Office has devised a distinctive means of imparting education amidst the time of COVID pandemic. Classes for sixth and eighth standards are being conducted under the shade of trees, in open air inside the school campus. Students are made to sit on individual chairs with social distancing and were seen holding books in their hand. Wearing of masks is compulsory while a teacher explains the lessons. A white board has been placed next to the teacher.