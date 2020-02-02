In Briefs

Budget Conclave-2020 at SDM-IMD tomorrow

February 2, 2020

SDM Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD) in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru Chapter, is organising Budget Conclave- 2020 on Feb. 3 from 2.30 pm onwards at SDM-IMD auditorium in Siddarthanagar, Chamundi Hill Road. Bhaskar Kalale, Chairman, CII Mysuru, Amit Kumar, Vice-Chairman, CII Mysuru, Ranganathan, Convener, CII Finance & Taxation Panel, Dr. N.R. Parasuraman, Director and Professor-Finance, SDM-IMD and other dignitaries will be sharing their opinion on the Union Budget. Experts from Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP will be analysing the impact of budget announcements on direct and indirect taxation. The event will culminate with a panel discussion followed by Q&A session. There is no registration fee. Interested participants can contact Augustine, Head, CII Mysuru ([email protected]; Mob: 98860-10578) or Dr. M. Sriram, Assistant Professor-Finance, SDM-IMD ([email protected]; Mob: 90360-96366) for registration and further information.

