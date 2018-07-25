Burglars steal cash, laptop, mobile phone in city

Mysuru: In separate incidents, burglars have stolen cash from an Iron and Steel shop, laptop from a bus and a mobile phone from a person at K.R. Hospital in city.

In the first incident, burglars, who gained entry into Gaurav Steels Corporation on Vani Vilas Road in K.R. Police limits by breaking the window glass, have decamped with Rs.2,900 kept in the cash box.

The shop was open till 12 noon on Sunday and was closed for the day. On Monday morning, when Ravikumar, the Manager of the shop, opened the shop at about 9 am, he found the window glass broken and informed shop owner Gaurav, who rushed to the shop. When he inspected the shop, he found the cash kept in the box missing and lodged a complaint with K.R. Police.

In the second incident, miscreants have stolen a laptop kept in the luggage carrier in the bus on Sunday. One Darshini had boarded the bus which was ready to leave for Bengaluru at Suburban Bus Stand on Sunday evening and had kept the bag containing Lenovo laptop worth about Rs.25,000 in the luggage carrier.

When she looked at the luggage carrier after some time, she found her bag containing the laptop missing and lodged a complaint at Lakshar Police Station in this regard.

In the third incident, a miscreant has stolen an iPhone from a person who had come to K.R. Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Meer Saab. He was standing in the line to get his name registered at the Out Patient Department when the miscreant lifted his iPhone-6 kept in his pocket and fled from the place. A case has been registered at Devaraja Police Station in this regard.

With many crimes taking place in K.R. Hospital premises, including cheating patients coming from rural places which are occurring frequently, the public have urged the authorities concerned to install CCTV cameras at vantage points and also deploy additional Police for security.