By-polls: JD(S) candidate files nomination at Hunsur

November 17, 2019

Hunsur: With tomorrow (Nov.18) being the last date for the filing of nominations for by-polls, JD(S) candidate from Hunsur, Devaralli Somashekar, filed his nomination papers here on Saturday.

Prior to filing his nomination, Somashekar, accompanied by former CM H.D. Kumarawamy, former Ministers H.D. Revanna and S.R. Mahesh, MLAs K. Mahadev and M. Ashwin Kumar and hundreds of his supporters, took out a procession from Anjaneyaswamy Temple in the town to the Taluk Office, where he submitted his nomination papers to Electoral Officer S. Poovitha.

Addressing the party workers at the start of the procession, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the by-polls to fifteen Assembly segments was a litmus test to all the three major parties — BJP, which is ruling the State and JD(S) and Congress — as the outcome of the by-polls will have a direct bearing on the stability of the Government.

Stressing on the need for the people to vote for a regional party, like in other States, Kumaraswamy appealed the voters to elect the JD(S) candidate for ensuring real development of the constituency.

Lashing out at former CM Siddharamaiah, he said that the Congress must come out of it’s illusion of winning a majority of the seats going to the Dec.5 by-polls.

Later, Kumaraswamy visited the residence of disgruntled party leader Ganesh Gowda at Kirijaji and convinced him to campaign for the party candidate Soamashekar.

Ganesh Gowda, son of former Hunsur MLA D. Kariappa Gowda, who was reportedly miffed over not getting the party ticket, was absent when Somashekar filed his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, ten candidates have filed a total of twelve nomination papers as on Saturday.

Apart from the Congress and JD(S) candidates, the other candidates who have filed their nominations so far include S. Puttananjaiah of SDPI, C.P. Diwakar of Uttama Prajakiya Party, Gurulingaiah and J.M. Harish (both Independents).

BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath will file his nomination papers on the last day tomorrow. All the nomination papers will be scrutinised on Nov.19 and the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers is Nov.21.

The by-poll will take place on Dec.5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on Dec.9 at D. Devaraj Urs First Grade College here.

