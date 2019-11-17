NTM School Row: Revenue Department conducts land survey

November 17, 2019

Mysuru: Revenue Department officials conducted the survey of land surrounding Maharani’s NTM School on Narayana Shastri Road here yesterday. Earlier, the land belonging to the School was handed over to Ramakrishna Ashrama for the construction of Viveka Memorial.

Later, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had issued an order to the Department of Public Instruction to retain the School and construct the Memorial on the remaining land. The blueprint is expected to be completed in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, Block Education Officer (BEO) had written a letter to City Survey Planning Officer to carry out a survey. “Higher officials in the Department had asked for a report on land owned by the School. Hence, the Revenue Department was requested to conduct the survey of the land,” said BEO Shivakumar.

Following this, measurement of the lands belonging to Niranjana Mutt and NTM School was conducted under the supervision of C.S. Ramesh Kumar of Revenue Department.

School Head Master Srinivas, Cluster Resource Person S. Veena and others were present.

