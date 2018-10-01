Cabinet expansion likely on Oct.3

Bengaluru: Even as rumblings continue among the coalition partners, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) is likely to expand his Cabinet on Oct.3.

As advised by AICC President Rahul Gandhi, the CM is likely to induct six Ministers from the Congress. The CM is said to have cancelled his scheduled Chikkaballapur district tour on Oct.3 in order to expand his Ministry, by filling up the six vacant berths meant for the Congress party. Meanwhile, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that Kumaraswamy will expand the Cabinet by Oct.10.

With talks of Cabinet expansion gaining ground, Congress MLAs are lobbying hard to get Cabinet berths. The Congress is likely to ask the CM to drop Forest Minister R. Shankar, who was elected as an Independent and push for fresh faces, with Lok Sabha polls round the corner.