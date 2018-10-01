Cabinet expansion likely on Oct.3
News

Cabinet expansion likely on Oct.3

Bengaluru:  Even as rumblings continue among the coalition partners, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) is likely to expand his Cabinet on Oct.3.

As advised by AICC President Rahul Gandhi, the CM is likely to induct six Ministers from the Congress. The CM is said to have cancelled his scheduled Chikkaballapur district tour on Oct.3 in order to expand his Ministry, by filling up the six vacant berths meant for the Congress party. Meanwhile, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that Kumaraswamy will expand the Cabinet by Oct.10.

With talks of Cabinet expansion gaining ground, Congress MLAs are lobbying hard to get Cabinet berths. The Congress is likely to ask the CM to drop Forest Minister R. Shankar, who was elected as an Independent and push for fresh faces, with Lok Sabha polls round the corner.

October 1, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Siddharamaiah asks HDK to roll back fuel price hike
Karnataka finally nominates member to Cauvery panel
Full Budget or not: Siddu, HDK at loggerheads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching