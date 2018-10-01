I once used to smoke four packs of cigarettes a day: Siddu
News

I once used to smoke four packs of cigarettes a day: Siddu

Mysuru: Claiming that he used to smoke four packs of cigarettes a day during his initial career, former CM Siddharamaiah has said that addictions can be ended by taking a firm decision. He was speaking at a cancer screening camp at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Regretting that people smoke despite the warning on cigarette packs which read ‘Cigarette smoking is injurious to health,’ Siddu said that after years of chain-smoking, he stopped smoking after taking a oath on Aug.17, 1987 never to smoke again.

Pointing out that his brand when he used to smoke was ‘Wills’, he said that he has become so averse to cigarette now that he cannot tolerate   even the puff.

October 1, 2018

RELATED POSTS

I am the trouble-shooter: Former CM
Rahu, Shani, Ketu came together to defeat me in polls: Siddu
Former CM launches free cancer detection camp in district

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching