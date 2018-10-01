I once used to smoke four packs of cigarettes a day: Siddu

Mysuru: Claiming that he used to smoke four packs of cigarettes a day during his initial career, former CM Siddharamaiah has said that addictions can be ended by taking a firm decision. He was speaking at a cancer screening camp at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Regretting that people smoke despite the warning on cigarette packs which read ‘Cigarette smoking is injurious to health,’ Siddu said that after years of chain-smoking, he stopped smoking after taking a oath on Aug.17, 1987 never to smoke again.

Pointing out that his brand when he used to smoke was ‘Wills’, he said that he has become so averse to cigarette now that he cannot tolerate even the puff.