Cake Scare!

August 21, 2024

Promotional act turns Panic attack

Mysore/Mysuru: Cake boxes delivered by an unidentified man yesterday at Aadithya Adhikari Hospital at Gokulam created panic in the hospital.

Yesterday at about 12.30 pm, a man, who came to the Hospital, met the security guard and identified himself as Joshua Joannes. He (Joshua) then handed over three boxes he had brought along with him to the security guard and told him that there were some cup cakes, a cake and other goodies to be distributed to the hospital staff.

The security guard, who took the boxes, collected the mobile phone number of the unidentified man and informed the Hospital Administrative staff.

Then they called the mobile number to check why he had dropped off the goodies. The unidentified man, who answered the call, informed them that had brought the cake from his cafe in Vijayanagar 1st Stage and sent them the cafe’s location.

As he seemed rushed when he spoke, the hospital staff grew suspicious and went to the bakery location he had sent. To their surprise, they did not find any cafe there and when they tried to contact him on his mobile phone, it was switched off. The worried staff kept the cake boxes away and informed VV Puram Police.

VV Puram Police, this morning, summoned Joshua, who came to the Police Station and informed that he works for cake making unit named ‘Dr’s Exceptions Cut’ and that the company was promoting cakes by giving it to doctors.

Joshua said that yesterday afternoon, he came to deliver the cake to the Hospital Manager, who was not present. He was told to hand over the cake boxes to the security guard.

When the Cops questioned him why was his mobile phone switched off for a long time, Joshua said he had barred all incoming calls from unknown numbers as he was in a meeting.

About the location of the manufacturing unit, he said there was no board so the hospital staff was unable to locate it.

It is learnt that Food Safety Officers were also summoned, who tested the cakes and confirmed that they were safe for consumption. The Police let off Joshua with a warning.