MP seeks audit of all 706 medical institutions in India

August 21, 2024

This is to ensure adequate facilities, security for staff, particularly women, says Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Mysore/Mysuru: Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath has criticised the negative impact of social media, describing it as a parallel University where people engage in unconstructive behaviour. He urged individuals to adopt a positive attitude to benefit society and warned against the detrimental effects of excessive screen time.

He was speaking after releasing three books at an event organised by the Department of Studies in Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri on Monday.

Dr. Manjunath released two books authored by Dr. Suttur Malini, Chairperson of the Department of Studies in Genetics and Genomics, UoM: ‘Purushara Laingika Arogya’ and ‘Mahileyara Laingika Arogya’, along with ‘Aadhunika Dhanvantari’, a felicitation volume edited by Dr. Sukanya Sunagahalli in honour of Dr. Manjunath.

In his address, Dr. Manjunath stressed the importance of societal contributions over mere educational qualifications.

“The impact we make on society is more crucial than our degrees. True supporters are those who stand by us during difficult times, and well-wishers are those who speak positively about us in our absence,” said Dr. Manjunath.

Dr. Manjunath called for a medical audit of all 706 medical institutions in India to ensure adequate facilities and security for staff, particularly women.

Dr. Manjunath who discussed the development of Jayadeva Hospital, said that it was built at a cost of Rs. 170 crore, with Rs. 100 crore Government funds and the remaining Rs. 70 crore raised internally. He highlighted the hospital’s exceptional human resources and criticised the lack of Governmental support for staffing compared to construction costs.

He emphasised the safety and well-being of hospital staff, stating that under his leadership, Jayadeva Hospitals implemented measures such as separate restrooms and armed security personnel, along with mobile jammers in ICUs.

The event was graced by Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Former Director of Prasaranga Prof. C. Naganna, Dr. Sharath Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor of UoM, Dr. K.S. Rangappa and Mohan P. Nagarajan from SiDVIN Coretech, Bengaluru were present.