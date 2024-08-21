Former Lokayukta laments growing tendency of honouring the corrupt

August 21, 2024

Justice Santosh Hegde receives Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Sadbhavana Award

Mysore/Mysuru: Justice Santosh Hegde, retired Supreme Court Judge and former Karnataka Lokayukta, voiced his deep concern over the growing trend of honouring corrupt and immoral individuals in society.

Speaking after receiving the ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Sadbhavana’ Award at an Independence Day event hosted by Sandhya Suraksha Trust, Shakambari Dharmika Shraddha Kendra and Mysuru Zilla Brahmana Mahasabha, Justice Hegde lamented the erosion of ethical standards.

Justice Hegde pointed out a disturbing shift in societal values, where being jailed, once considered a mark of shame, has lost its stigma, and speaking honestly is now seen as misguided.

He cited recent events as evidence of rampant corruption, such as the collapse of 15 bridges within just 15 days in a northern state and the discovery of Rs. 252 crore in unaccounted cash at a Member of Parliament’s residence.

He questioned how those amassing illegal wealth could ever find peace, living under constant fear of thieves, the Police, income tax authorities, and other investigative agencies.

Justice Hegde stressed that the pursuit of wealth should be guided by fair, transparent and honest means, and that true contentment in life comes from practising social values.

In his speech, Justice Hegde also emphasised the importance of instilling moral lessons in schoolchildren to cultivate strong human values as they grow. He argued that while earning money is not inherently wrong, the methods by which it is earned are crucial.

Former Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Chidananda Gowda, who presented the award to Justice Hegde, underscored the need for compassion and goodwill in preserving the independence won through the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters.

He stressed that fostering humanity and ethical values is essential in the fight against corruption. The event also featured a flag tribute by students from BGS Balajagath and yoga demonstrations by practitioners from Shakambari Yogakendra.

Singer Raghavendra Ratnakar and his troupe rendered patriotic songs.

Sandhya Suraksha Trust Managing Trustee B.R. Nataraj Jois presided over the event.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, writer Dr. Latha Rajashekar, social worker K. Raghuram, Suyog Hospital Chairman Dr. S.P. Yoganna and others were present.