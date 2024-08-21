‘MUDA Chairman Marigowda responsible for MUDA scam’

August 21, 2024

Congress leader Mavinahalli Siddegowda accuses fellow party leader

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MyMUL President and Congress leader Mavinahalli Siddegowda has accused his fellow party leader and current MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) Chairman K. Marigowda of being responsible for the massive MUDA illegal site allotment scam, which has hit national headlines.

Addressing a press meet at his farm house at Mavinahalli in the taluk yesterday, Siddegowda maintained that a letter written by the MUDA Chairman based on the ‘advise’ of an opposition leader and also without the knowledge of the Chief Minister, has now resulted in this massive row.

Siddegowda accused Marigowda’s wrong actions and malicious campaigns being responsible for Congress candidate M. Satyaranayana’s defeat in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in the 2013 Assembly Polls, CM SIddaramaiah’s defeat in 2018 and for his (Siddegowda) defeat in the 2023 assembly polls.

Maintaining that Marigowda is himself a black spot in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s over four-decade of political life, Siddegowda charged that several politicians are beneficiaries of MUDA’s largesse as they own multiple sites. “Let the Government take action against all those who have got sites illegally and through other fraudulent means. But is utterly wrong to name Siddaramaiah in the scam through false claims. The Governor’s action of according sanction to prosecute the CM in the MUDA scam is entirely wrong. The Opposition parties, unable to digest the fact that Siddaramaiah, who comes from a Backward Class and a mass leader, has become the CM for the second time, have been unfairly targeting him for frivolous reasons”, he argued.

Stating that Siddaramaiah gave him the Congress ticket from Chamundeshwari in the 2023 Assembly Polls, Siddegowda said he lost because of the malicious propaganda taken out by some leaders.

“I had taken a break from Congress party because of the pain suffered post Assembly Polls. But now on, I will continue to work for the party and stand firmly with Siddaramaiah”, he said adding that he would remain in the Congress till his last breath.

Kumaraswamy plotted against G.T. Devegowda

Accusing JD(S) State President and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of plotting against senior JD(S) leader G.T. Devegowda (GTD) during last year’s Assembly Polls in Chamundeshwari Constituency, Siddegowda alleged that Kumaraswamy insulted a senior leader like GTD by not allotting the Co-operation portfolio in the JD(S)-Congress coalition Government. Miffed over this, GTD thought of joining the Congress, when Kumaraswamy intervened and gave the Chamundeshwari ticket to him in the 2023 Assembly Polls. Later, he (HDK) plotted to defeat GTD, he claimed and wondered which position HDK was going to give to GTD, when he has denied the JD(S) Legislature Party leader’s post to the senior leader.

Local leaders Baradanapura Basavarajappa, Mavinahalli Chowdappa, Siddanna and others were present.