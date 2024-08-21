Rs. 2.33 cr. insurance cover for Dasara jumbos, staff
News

Rs. 2.33 cr. insurance cover for Dasara jumbos, staff

August 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest Department has insured Dasara elephants, Mahouts, Kavadis, staff and the public properties for Rs. 2.33 crore.

The insurance cover is effective from the eve of Gajapayana, on Tuesday (Aug. 20) till Oct. 15 (three days after the conclusion of Jumboo Savari on Oct. 12), which includes 14 elephants led by Howdah elephant Abhimanyu and four additional elephants to be kept as reserve, totalling 18 elephants and Mahouts, Kavadis, DCF, RFO, Veterinarians, Assistants, 10 other Mahouts and their Helpers totalling 50 staff members.

The first batch of nine elephants will start practising on Jumboo Savari route from Aug. 24 itself and hence the insurance cover is made as a precautionary measure, in case any public properties are damaged during the routine exercise.

The office of DCF, Mysuru Division, has made the insurance cover with The New India Assurance Company being the service provider.

Among the elephants, 13 male elephants have got insurance cove of Rs. 5 lakh each, female elephants – Rs. 4.5 lakh each, totalling Rs. 83.5 lakh for the elephants alone. Of the total 50 staff members, 18 Mahouts, 18 Kavadis, one DCF, one RFO, one Veterinary Doctor, one Assistant, 10 special Mahouts and their Helpers have got insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh each, totalling Rs. 1 crore. To provide compensation towards damages to public properties if any, Rs. 50 lakh has been insured. The sum total of insurance cover is Rs. 2,33,50,000.

DCF (Wildlife) Mysuru Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda said, like every year, both the elephants and staff have been provided a insurance cover, considering their safety. It will be in force from Aug. 20 to Oct. 15.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching