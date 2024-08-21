Rs. 2.33 cr. insurance cover for Dasara jumbos, staff

August 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest Department has insured Dasara elephants, Mahouts, Kavadis, staff and the public properties for Rs. 2.33 crore.

The insurance cover is effective from the eve of Gajapayana, on Tuesday (Aug. 20) till Oct. 15 (three days after the conclusion of Jumboo Savari on Oct. 12), which includes 14 elephants led by Howdah elephant Abhimanyu and four additional elephants to be kept as reserve, totalling 18 elephants and Mahouts, Kavadis, DCF, RFO, Veterinarians, Assistants, 10 other Mahouts and their Helpers totalling 50 staff members.

The first batch of nine elephants will start practising on Jumboo Savari route from Aug. 24 itself and hence the insurance cover is made as a precautionary measure, in case any public properties are damaged during the routine exercise.

The office of DCF, Mysuru Division, has made the insurance cover with The New India Assurance Company being the service provider.

Among the elephants, 13 male elephants have got insurance cove of Rs. 5 lakh each, female elephants – Rs. 4.5 lakh each, totalling Rs. 83.5 lakh for the elephants alone. Of the total 50 staff members, 18 Mahouts, 18 Kavadis, one DCF, one RFO, one Veterinary Doctor, one Assistant, 10 special Mahouts and their Helpers have got insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh each, totalling Rs. 1 crore. To provide compensation towards damages to public properties if any, Rs. 50 lakh has been insured. The sum total of insurance cover is Rs. 2,33,50,000.

DCF (Wildlife) Mysuru Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda said, like every year, both the elephants and staff have been provided a insurance cover, considering their safety. It will be in force from Aug. 20 to Oct. 15.