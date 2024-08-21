Satish Tiptur takes charge as Rangayana Director

August 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Theatre person Satish Tiptur took charge as the Director of Rangayana Theatre Repertory, Mysuru, yesterday.

He was greeted by Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and Ranga Samaja Member Suresh Babu.

Later, speaking to the media persons, Satish said that Rangayana had earned a great reputation for the past three-and-a-half decades and he would ensure that the reputation is maintained and the institution functions as per present day requirements.

“I would also remember the contributions of previous Directors including B.V. Karanth and artistes who have played a pivotal role in building the rich heritage of Rangayana. I am familiar with Rangayana as I have worked as the head of Children’s Theatre. Now, I have a great responsibility of rebuilding the theatre repertory which will be done by taking everyone into confidence,” he added.

Satish also mentioned that the role of amateur theatre groups was vital and added that he would seek the help of amateur theatre groups in running Rangayana.

When asked about a few people being unhappy with his appointment to Rangayana as they wanted a local person, Satish said that he welcomed such opinion as it was common in any set up.

Stating that taking forward the legacy of Rangayana repertory was an important task, Satish added that it was important to come out with a new model for the survival of the artistes as they were the lifeline of the repertory.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranga Samaja Member Suresh Babu said that discussion on appointing 20 artistes to Rangayana were held in the meeting for which the modalities would be formulated after discussion in the upcoming meetings.

Department of Kannada & Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said that there were no options to appoint permanent artistes to Rangayana and the only option was to appoint artistes on a contract basis for three years.