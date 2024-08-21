Notice to Cong. leader for abusive language

August 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking strong exception to the Congress leader’s insulting remarks against him, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has issued a legal notice to Congress spokesperson M. Lakshmana on charges that he used abusive and insulting language against him during a recent press meet held in city.

In the notice, Srivatsa’s advocate V. Ravikumar has asked Lakshmana to publicly apologise in the state-level print media and electronic media within seven days of acceptance of notice, failing which his client MLA T.S. Srivatsa will file a criminal case and as well as a civil plaint against him without any prior notice.

“You do not hold any Constitutional or Government position. But still, as a political leader, you have personally targeted and abused my client Srivatsa during a press meet which you held on Aug.16. All the charges and abuses against my client are blatantly false and were aimed at intentionally defaming the MLA, who has maintained a clean image for years”, the notice sent to Lakshmana said.

Pointing out that Lakshmana’s remarks against his client has been widely telecast and published in the media, Advocate Ravikumar contended that Lakshman’s remarks had deeply hurt the image of his client, which has deeply pained the family members, friends and the like.

Apart from taking legal recourse, his client has reserved his right to take suitable action by his bestowed powers as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, the notice further said.