Notice to Cong. leader for abusive language
News

Notice to Cong. leader for abusive language

August 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking strong exception to the Congress leader’s insulting remarks against him, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has issued a legal notice to Congress spokesperson M. Lakshmana on charges that he used abusive and insulting language against him during a recent press meet held in city.

In the notice, Srivatsa’s advocate V. Ravikumar has asked Lakshmana to publicly apologise in the state-level print media and electronic media within seven days of acceptance of notice, failing which his client MLA T.S. Srivatsa will file a criminal case and as well as a civil plaint against him without any prior notice.

“You do not hold any Constitutional or Government position. But still, as a political leader, you have personally targeted and abused my client Srivatsa during a press meet which you held on Aug.16. All the charges and abuses against my client are blatantly false and were aimed at intentionally defaming the MLA, who has maintained a clean image for years”, the notice sent to Lakshmana said.

Pointing out that Lakshmana’s remarks against his client has been widely telecast and published in the media, Advocate Ravikumar contended that Lakshman’s remarks had deeply hurt the image of his client, which has deeply pained the family members, friends and the like.

Apart from taking legal recourse, his client has reserved his right to take suitable action by his bestowed powers as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, the notice further said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching