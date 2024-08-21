High Court orders for regularisation of daily wage staff

August 21, 2024

Bengaluru: High Court has passed an order stating that, daily wage staff in Horticulture and Sericulture Departments, who have completed 10 years of service in non-sanctioned posts are eligible for regularisation of their service.

The Single Judge Bench, headed by Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad, has passed the order, while deciding on the writ petitions filed by over 30 such staff including Shanthalakshmi, wife of Gundurao, Kadakola village in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district.

The Court has categorically instructed the authorities concerned to issue an order recruiting the applicants to suitable posts within three months. They are eligible for permanent services as per Rules 2002/ 2003.

The Court has also declared null and void the endorsements of the Departments concerned, considering the applicants ineligible for regularisation of their service, in the orders dated June 14, 2010 and June 15, 2012.

In the order, the Court has explained that, those working in similar posts should be treated equally, without differentiating among them.

The applicants have been working on daily wage basis in Horticulture and Sericulture Departments from 10 years. They cannot be continued as temporary staff and should be provided salary and perks, to which they are eligible.