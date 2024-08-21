High Court orders for regularisation of daily wage staff
News

High Court orders for regularisation of daily wage staff

August 21, 2024

Bengaluru: High Court has passed an order stating that, daily wage staff in Horticulture and Sericulture Departments, who have completed 10 years of service in non-sanctioned posts are eligible for regularisation of their service.

The Single Judge Bench, headed by Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad, has passed the order, while deciding on the writ petitions filed by over 30 such staff including Shanthalakshmi, wife of Gundurao, Kadakola village in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district.

The Court has categorically instructed the authorities concerned to issue an order recruiting the applicants to suitable posts within three months. They are eligible for permanent services as per Rules 2002/ 2003.

The Court has also declared null and void the endorsements of the Departments concerned, considering the applicants ineligible for regularisation of their service, in the orders dated June 14, 2010 and June 15, 2012.

In the order, the Court has explained that, those working in similar posts should be treated equally, without differentiating among them.

The applicants have been working on daily wage basis in Horticulture and Sericulture Departments from 10 years. They cannot be continued as temporary staff and should be provided salary and perks, to which they are eligible.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching