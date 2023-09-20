Call it ‘Traditional Dasara’, not ‘Simple Dasara’

September 20, 2023

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President Narayanagowda urges State Govt. and District Minister not to create confusion among tourists

Mysore/Mysuru: President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association C. Narayanagowda has taken a severe exception to the recent statement of District Minister to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner in the wake of prevailing drought situation in the State.

In a press release, Narayanagowda has stated, “Two months ago when the State Government and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister announced to celebrate Dasara-2023 in a grand manner, during the Dasara High Power Committee meeting, the stakeholders like those in hotel industry and tourism had welcomed the decision with equal joy.”

However, in the recently held media briefing, the District Minister announced that Dasara celebration would be simple in the wake of drought, but the Hotel Owners’ Association urges that both the State Government and District Minister should refrain from issuing such a statement. Instead, it would be better to maintain it as ‘Traditional Dasara’. Or else, it will lead to confusions among the tourists coming to Mysuru every year for Dasara. Even the neighbouring States tourists zero in on Mysuru to behold the sight of Goddess Chamundeshwari in Golden Howdah during Jumboo Savari procession, said Narayanagowda.

The focus should be on slashing lavish spending like in organising Yuva Dasara and refrain from inviting artistes from outside for cultural programmes, which itself will save several lakhs of rupees. The local artistes should be invited to perform, he insisted.

If those concerned are told to be a part of Film Festival, Poets Meet and Yuva Sambhrama without expecting any remuneration, it will also help in saving some money. No tourists will come to see other attractions of Dasara. Even the illumination can be conducted with the help of sponsors and Food Mela without spending much. For the visitors, Jumboo Savari is the main attraction. Hence, action should be taken to organise other attractions of Dasara, like Grameena Dasara, Yuva Dasara and Raita Dasara, which can be conducted without spending much, he urged. For no reasons, statements like Simple or Grand Dasara should be used, instead restrict to ‘Traditional Dasara’, exhorted Narayanagowda in his appeal to the authorities.

All Dasara Sub-Committees should be winded up and the Officers should be made in charge of conducting Dasara, which will automatically bring down the lavish spending. It will also open doors to the collection of direct and indirect taxes on a large scale. Hence, the Government should give more priority to face the drought and organise traditional Dasara, by refraining from sanctioning funds to Yuva Dasara and other events, he felt.

Amid all these, Mahisha Dasara celebration is in news again and the Chief Minister and the District Minister should curtail the event, Narayanagowda has urged.