Mysuru Ganesha Utsava-2023 at Madhava Krupa: A cultural extravaganza of tradition, spirituality

September 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Cultural events such as music, dance and drama play an integral role in Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Many communities organise cultural programmes and competitions during the festival, providing a platform to showcase local talents and traditional art forms.

The Mysuru Ganesha Utsava-2023, hosted by the Mysuru Dharmika Pratishtana at Madhava Krupa on JLB Road in Lakshmipuram, is a harmonious blend of religious devotion, community engagement, artistic expression, cultural performances and local traditions. This eclectic mix makes it particularly appealing to people, enticing them to partake in and enjoy a wide array of cultural events.

The event was inaugurated by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile royal family, who also participated in the ‘Ganesha Moorti Pratishtapane’ (installation of Ganesha idol) ceremony. Subsequently, Yaduveer inaugurated a vibrant cultural programme that added a dynamic dimension to the festivities.

Each day of the festival will feature cultural programmes that showcase the rich and diverse heritage of Mysuru. These programmes encompass performances ranging from classical music and dance to traditional folk-art forms, creating an ambiance that celebrates art, culture and spirituality.

Notably, the Ganesha idol was crafted using soil collected from 21 sacred sites and seven revered rivers across Bharat. These holy places include Gokarna, Haridwar, Puri, Ujjain, Sabarimala, Prayagraj, Rishikesh, Dwaraka, Tirumala, Ayodhya, Mathura, Kanyakumari, Varanasi, Kedarnath, Vrindavan, Kanchipuram, Sringeri, Badarinath, Madurai, Rameswaram and Kamakhya-Guwahati.

The holy waters were sourced from the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Narmada, Sindhu, Cauvery, Brahmaputra and Tungabhadra rivers. Remarkably, the idol’s design resembles Chandrayaan-3, symbolising India’s prowess in astronomy.

A special stall focused on job creation is drawing the attention of visitors. Unlike traditional job search efforts, this stall emphasises employment generation. It has been conceptualised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP), Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, and showcases the social work conducted by RSS and its affiliated groups.

During last evening’s cultural programme, comedian Mysore Anand entertained the audience with his distinctive style of imitation. He also spoke about the Kannada language and its distinctive and region-specific versions.

Mysuru Dharmika Pratishtana’s Manjunath, Lohitt Urs, Akshay, Charan, Darshan Raj, N.R. Manjunath and others were present.