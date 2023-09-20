Natl. Festival of Children’s Theatre begins

September 20, 2023

Cell phone addiction among children flags concern: Former Minister Rani Satish

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister Rani Satish has said that the cell phone addiction among children which has turned into a myth, has blinded them from even identifying their relatives.

Rani Satish addressed the gathering after inaugurating 5-day National Children’s Theatre Festival, organised by Indian Theatre Foundation in association with Rangayana, at Bhoomigeeta auditorium in Rangayana premises here last evening.

“Nowadays parents attend to their work after handing over cell phone to their wards. A woman who works in our farm had said she comes to work only after giving both of her cell phones to her children. They will be busy with cell phone till she returns home. The glory of the past and bonding with grandparents and parents is vanishing in this technology driven era. They (kids) are even failing to identify their own cousins. A life without feelings is being created and the relationships are fading away,” rued Rani Satish.

In a word of caution to parents, Rani Satish advised them to be aware of the pit falls, apart from advising their children. “The parents should also keep an eye on their children and ensure that they aren’t addicted to cell phone. We should be more cautious when ice-cream and chocolates laced with drugs are being sold in some shops. The children should be channelised towards the right direction and moulded as the assets of the country. Theatre plays an effective role in shaping the children and the Theatre Festival organised in view of moulding their future be a success,” added Rani Satish.

Earlier, theatre person Prasanna, who delivered the opening remarks, said: “The current crisis in the society can be gauged through the children. We are in such a situation that, mobile phone is given to even kids who are breastfed. We have forgotten that man is also an animal. Without using eyes, legs and hands for natural purposes, we have dedicated them to cell phones becoming slaves of the machines. It’s really pitiful to see that such a kind of slavery is enforced on the children.”

Now, the youngsters are turning towards theatre in large numbers. They are involving in theatre activities but their creative potential is being misused. They are made to wait in queue for a role in small screen in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai. Those who have made a career in other languages for inevitable reasons are accused of deceiving Kannada, lamented Prasanna.

Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati, Swedish educational theatre experts Lena Fridell and Lis Hellstrom Sveningson, who were the guests, were also present.

The inaugural session was followed by children’s performance for children with the staging of Kannada play ‘Muttisikondavanu’.

Adults performance for children at Mini Theatre

Earlier, veteran theatre personality Mohan Agashe, who made his theatre debut with children’s theatre, inaugurated the adults performance for children at Kirurangamandira (Mini Theatre) in Kalamandira premises. Plays ‘Kuppalli Putta’ (Kannada – 40 minutes) and ‘Dulia’ (Bengali – 30 minutes) were staged on the inaugural day. ‘Images of Imagination’ Art Exhibition was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Women’s Reservation Bill welcomed

Dignitaries attending the National Festival of Children’s Theatre welcomed the Women’s Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) tabled during the Special Session at New Parliament Building in New Delhi yesterday. Theatre person Prasanna said: “We have received a good news with the tabling of Women’s Reservation Bill providing 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha. It’s really a big news which can be termed as an attempt to address the crisis in the country.”

Former Minister Rani Satish said: “Women getting 33 percent reservation can be considered as a matter of utmost happiness and pride. It is said that the country where women are given a deserving status and honour will prosper. Women are achieving in all the fields and hence those elected under women’s quota, carry more responsibility.”