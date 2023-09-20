Ahead of Dasara, Mysore Palace gets fresh coat of paint; bulbs to be replaced soon

September 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In the run up to Dasara festival that will be celebrated from Oct. 15 to 24 in city, the District Administration, in association with Mysore Palace Board and other Departments concerned, is making hectic preparations for the annual event.

Sources told SOM, “Tenders to replace damaged bulbs estimated between 20,000 and 25,000 bulbs that illuminate Mysore Palace will be invited soon, with the related procedures underway. It is intended to complete the works on replacing bulbs by Oct. 15, when Navaratri festivities will be inaugurated at Chamundi Hill here.”

The works on topiary in Kannada alphabets ‘Dasara Mahotsava 2023’ near Balarama Gate (Mysore Palace North Gate) by growing the plants have begun, with the marking of the sand in alphabetical form and planting of the saplings.

The works related to painting the Palace premises have also begun, with sudden downpour posing a challenge to smooth going of the work at times.