62nd Heritage Music Fest begins at 8th Cross V.V. Mohalla

September 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 62nd Heritage Music Festival, popularly known as 8th Cross Ganesha Music Festival, organised by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mahotsava Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust, at 8th Cross Ganesha Pandal in V.V. Mohalla here, began last evening.

Inaugurating the Music Festival, Vid. Chitraveena N. Ravikiran said: “All musicians are eager to perform at 8th Cross Ganesha Music Festival, by showing their talent in vocal and percussion. If invited, even those staying abroad rush to be a part of the Music Festival, which is all due to the divine atmosphere of 8th Cross.”

The Trust, which was founded to encourage music built on a tradition with a touch of heritage, has been organising the Music Festival since the last 62 years. It has provided a platform for numerous artistes, treating the music connoisseurs to the life of culture. The lakhs of art buffs are catered with the diverse styles of music of the country, explained Vid. Ravikiran.

“Mysuru means a feeling of home coming for me, on the back of immense joy. My grandfather Narayan Iyengar was the Ashtana Vidwan (Court Musician) of the then king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. I spent my childhood tasting Cauvery water and later settled in Tamil Nadu. But the music connoisseurs hold a special place as I have given 14 music concerts here. I am an ardent devotee of Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi. I am dedicating ‘Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi’ kruti penned during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, during my stay in USA to the Lord,” said Vid. Ravikiran.

President of SPVGMC Trust and industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy said: “Art is invaluable but for artistes, music is life. Hence, the connoisseurs of music should not look for a free concert without paying remuneration to artistes. The art and artiste deserve honour and this is the way of nurturing the music and conserving the art.”

Dr. Shenoy also pledged his support towards any efforts made to fulfil the desire of music-lovers to host the Heritage Music Festival in the own building.

The Chitraveena Concert of Vid. Ravikiran accompanied by Vidu. Gayathri on violin, Vid. Mannargudi Eshwaran on mridanga and Vid. G.S. Ramanujam on ghata enthralled the music-lovers. Patron of SPVGMC Trust Vasu and Secretary C.R. Himanshu were present.