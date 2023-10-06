2023 Dasara title open for sponsorship of Rs. 3 crore

October 6, 2023

Industrialists, entrepreneurs, bankers invited to make use of ample branding opportunities

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration and the Dasara Executive Committee, has extended an invitation to industrial and corporate entities, urging them to come forward and sponsor various events during the forthcoming Dasara festivities, slated to commence on Oct. 15.

The sponsorship opportunities available are as follows:

• Dasara title sponsorship: Rs. 3 crore • Platinum sponsorship: Rs. 1 crore • Gold sponsorship: Rs. 50 lakh • Silver sponsorship: Rs. 25 lakh • Associate sponsorship and event sponsorship: Rs. 3 lakh each

During a meeting held at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, attended by industrialists, bankers, hoteliers and other entrepreneurs, Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra emphasised the significant opportunities for industrialists to seize this moment and contribute to the grand success of the festival.

“While Dasara is a culturally significant event in the district, it also serves as a platform for businesses to prosper and thrive. This year’s Dasara celebration will seamlessly integrate traditional and contemporary elements, promising a unique and vibrant experience,” he stated.

Sponsors will enjoy the privilege of showcasing their companies or industries through advertising. They can opt to sponsor a particular programme for a day, the entire duration of the festival, or a specific component of the programme. Additionally, sponsors will have the option to display hoardings and banners, enabling them to enhance their company’s brand image. Such participation not only elevates brand visibility but also contributes to business growth, clarified the Deputy Commissioner.

Individuals or organisations interested in sponsoring the programmes are requested to submit their details to the Dasara sub-committee. For title, platinum and gold sponsors, additional benefits include branding opportunities throughout the city, encompassing the procession route, highways, bus stations, railway stations and the airport. Their branding will also be featured on all publicity materials of the State government, Dr. Rajendra added.

The meeting was attended by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Deputy Commissioner Roopashree, Joint Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department Kumuda and other officials.