Mysuru must join hands to save ‘Heritage City’ tag: DC

October 6, 2023

Dr. Rajendra inaugurates 10-day State-level Sculpture Camp at Suchitra Art Gallery

Mysore/Mysuru: “It is the collective responsibility of all residents of Mysuru to safeguard the ‘Heritage City’ status. There is a risk of losing this classification if we continue to imitate Western trends. Therefore, there must be a fundamental shift in our mindset, with a concerted effort to preserve Mysuru’s rich heritage, culture and art,” stated Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra.

He made these remarks during the formal inauguration of the 10-day State-level Sculpture Camp at the Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira premises last evening. This camp, that actually began on Oct. 4, is being organised as part of the Dasara festivities by the Karnataka Shilpakala Academy and the Dasara Fine Arts Sub-Committee.

Dr. Rajendra officially inaugurated the camp by symbolically carving a wood.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the significance of each exquisite piece of art, highlighting the artist’s skill, dedication, and concentration. The intricate craftsmanship of centuries-old doors and windows still stands as a testament to the grandeur of the architecture and sculpture of that era. Many of these structures and Palaces can still be found in Mysuru today, thanks to the contributions of the Wadiyars, added Dr. Rajendra.

“We often assume that there is no connection between artists and scientists. However, this inauguration ceremony, though simple, holds immense importance. Some matters transcend intellect and can only be comprehended through our eyes. Sculptors immerse themselves in their work, meticulously shaping every part of the work to ensure that imperfections do not mar their creations,” he remarked.

The celebration of Dasara, a festival of the arts encompassing dance, music, sculpture and more, has been a tradition since the Vijayanagar period. This tradition continues to thrive today. A closer examination of these sculptures reveals their reflection of various aspects of science, art, knowledge and culture, according to the Deputy Commissioner.

The dedication to their craft, divine inspiration and meticulous attention to detail imbue these works with grace. Dr. Rajendra noted, “The true value of art lies not in its monetary worth but in the love and respect it garners.”

Deputy Special Officer of the Dasara Fine Arts Sub-Committee, A. Devaraju, who also serves as the Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums, mentioned that the sculptures created during this ten-day camp, which concludes on Oct. 14, will be showcased at the Dasara exhibition.

Furthermore, these sculptures will be displayed in various galleries in the coming days, offering a platform for budding talents to shine. This event acknowledges Mysuru’s distinction for its exquisite royal artistry in the realm of sculpture, he added.

The event was attended by art historian and researcher Dr. Choodamani Nandagopal, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Registrar of the Karnataka Fine Arts Academy R. Chandrashekar, Dasara Fine Arts Sub-Committee Working President Nazia Sultana and Secretary Rashmi.

Painting camp from Oct. 12

A painting camp is scheduled to be held from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14. On Oct. 17, a State-level children’s art competition is set to take place, divided into three categories: From the first standard to the fourth, from the fifth standard to the seventh and from the eighth standard to the tenth. From Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, a State and inter-State-level art and handicraft exhibition will be organised. The event will conclude on Oct. 22 with a prize distribution ceremony and an award ceremony.

12 State-level artists

As many as 12 State-level artists are taking part in the Dasara sculpture camp. They are Shashikumar Acharya and Shashidhar Acharya of Dakshina Kannada district, Ramanjan of Raichur district, Prakash Acharya of Udupi district, M.C. Bharat of Mandya district, Sunil Gangappa Kumar and Prashant Kumar of Uttara Kannada district, G.B. Siddaroodha of Ballari district, S.R. Bharat and M.B. Arun Kumar of Shivamogga district, Vinod Kumar Poddar of Kalaburagi district and Nagalinga K. Badiger of Belagavi district.