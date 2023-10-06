Dasara Food Mela to offer variety menu

October 6, 2023

Applications for stalls to be distributed till Oct. 9 at new DC’s Office in Siddarthanagar

Mysore/Mysuru: Like every year, Dasara Food Mela that offers a variety of menu for foodies will be held from Oct. 15 to 22 at Scouts and Guides Grounds behind Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city.

According to the authorities concerned, the Food Mela that is popular among food lovers catering to their taste will be giving impetus to desi and Asian food styles, besides regional and other States’ delicacies. Keeping in view, the contemporary food habits with a touch of modern affecting mental and physical health of the people, it is intended to prepare the dishes using food grains, fruits and vegetables grown in natural and organic farming methods.

In this wake, millet growers, their associations and federations, natural and organic farmers have been invited to take part in the mela. They will be allowed to prepare dishes made out of millets, along with selling naturally grown fruits and vegetables.

Applications have been invited from homemakers, hotels and associations and restaurateurs and others interested in preparing delicacies of South Karnataka style, North Karnataka style, Tibetan food style and other States’ food namely Kashmiri, Punjabi, Rajasthani and North Eastern styles, followed by Andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Marathi styles including vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The makers of international food including Italian, French and African style are also invited.

Even those preparing traditional dishes, trying their hand on special and new tastes can also take part in the mela. It will be a perfect opportunity to popularise the new tastes like that of ‘Mysore Pak,’ transcending boundaries.

The applications to open stalls are being given from Oct. 5 at Room No. 227 at the New Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar in city and the last date to submit the duly filled in applications is Oct. 9.

For more details contact Joint Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Kumuda Sharath, who is also the Working President of Dasara Food Mela Sub-Committee, Assistant Director of Food Department and Secretary of the Sub-Committee U.R. Ramesh and Manager B.C. Mohan (Mobile: 94483-43509), Kumar (99022-48619), Suresh (87221-04052), Naveen (74069-83767), Shashidhar Nayak (96329-60615) or Office (0821-2422107) or email: [email protected]

Special Instructions

As soft drinks, ice-cream and mineral water bottles will be sponsored, no applications will be invited for such products, according to Working President of Food Mela Sub-Committee.