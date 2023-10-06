Amid Cauvery heat, Raitha Dasara to have water, drought theme
Amid Cauvery heat, Raitha Dasara to have water, drought theme

October 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the prolonged Cauvery dispute once again affecting farmers, especially in Cauvery basin districts, the Agriculture Department has decided to organise ‘Raitha Dasara’ as part of Dasara festival. 

The focus this time is on creating scientific awareness among farmers about water utilisation, especially during drought conditions.

Dr. M. Krishna Raju, Deputy Secretary of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and Deputy Special Officer of the Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee, informed Star of Mysore that Raitha Dasara will span three days, starting from Oct. 20, with various special programmes planned. 

Initially, there were considerations to skip Raitha Dasara this year as part of adhering to traditional Dasara celebrations and due to the ongoing drought. However, following instructions from District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, it was decided to hold Raitha Dasara.

Experts will provide education on implementing methods to achieve higher agricultural yields using technology and minimal water, a valuable skill during the current drought experienced in the State, Dr. Raju added.

Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy will inaugurate Raitha Dasara in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Mysore Palace North Gate premises on Oct. 20. A grand rally will proceed to J.K. Grounds under the joint collaboration of the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services. The rally will feature bullock carts and folk artists.

Upon reaching J.K. Grounds, the Agriculture Minister will honour outstanding figures in agriculture, including an agriculture scientist, woman farmer and young progressive farmers. An agriculture exhibition will be held and will be inaugurated by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services K. Venkatesh. 

State-level cow milking contests and pet animals contests will be held, other sports events for farmers, such as slush field race and gunny bag race, will not be organised this time.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, President of the State Sugarcane Growers Association, welcomed the idea of celebrating Raitha Dasara with a focus on drought-related themes. He also suggested organising beneficial interactions and discussions with farmer leaders.

