Sharannavarathri at Mysore Palace

October 6, 2023

Assembling of Golden Throne on Oct. 9

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Dasara festival, member of the erstwhile Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has released the schedule of the month-long Sharannavarathri to take place in the Mysore Palace premises on several days from Oct. 9 to Nov. 8, which is as follows:

Oct. 9: Sharannavarathri celebrations will begin with the performance of Navagraha homa at 7.15 am followed by Assembling of Golden Throne at 10.05 am and Bhadraasana at Kannadi Thotti. At 11 am, Pattada Aane (Elephant), Horse and Cow will be brought to Goshaale.

Oct.15: Private Durbar, Ascending the throne and religious events will take place from 6.05 am, followed by Kumkuma Dharane at Chamundi Thotti from 7.05 am, Kalasha Puja at 10.15 am. The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be brought from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti at 1.45 pm.

Oct. 20: Saraswathi Puja will be held from 10.05 am.

Oct. 21: Kalarathri at Kannadi Thotti after Khas Durbar.

Oct. 22: Durgashtamai puja.

Oct. 23: Mahanavami puja will commence with the performance of Chandi Homa at 5.30 am, following which the royal weapons will be taken to Sri Kodi Someshwaraswamy temple at 6.05 am and the same will be brought back after puja to the Kalyana Mantap at 7.15 am. Poornahuti of Chandi Homa will take place at 9.30 am, following which Ayudha Puja will take place at Kalyana Mantap from 12.20 pm to 12.45 pm. Later in the evening, Durbar and Simha Visarjane will take place.

Oct. 24: As part of Vijayadashami, Uttara Puja will be performed to Pattada Elephant, Horse, Cow and royal weapons at Kalyana Mantap at 9.45 am. Vijaya Yatre and Shammi Puja will take place from 11.10 am to 11.45 am.

Nov. 8: Dismantling and shifting of Golden Throne to Strong Room (10.15 am and 10.45 am).

Palace entry restricted for visitors on five days

Entry of tourists to Mysore Palace will be restricted on the following days during Dasara-2023 to facilitate carrying out Sharannavarathri religious functions by the members of the royal family and also for conduct of Jumboo Savari:

Oct. 9 (Monday): Entry will be restricted to the Palace from 10 am to 1 pm [Assembling of Golden Throne]. Oct. 15 (Sunday): No entry from 10 am to 2 pm (Private Durbar, Ascending the throne and religious ceremonies by the members of the royal family). Oct. 23 (Monday): No entry from 10 am to 2 pm (Mahanavami and Ayudha Puja at Kalayana Mantap). Oct. 24 (Tuesday): No entry full day (Vijayadashami procession). Nov. 8 (Wednesday): Public entry to the Palace will be restricted from 10 am to 1 pm (Dismantling of Golden Throne and keeping it back in the Strong Room), according to Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.