Dasara: MP, Mayor direct MCC to keep city clean

October 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Dasara festival is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Mayor Shivakumar have instructed city officials to initiate road cleaning efforts within the city and along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to present tourists with a pristine view of ‘Clean City’ Mysuru.

During a meeting with city officials at the Old Council Hall of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), MP Simha and the Mayor emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness, especially with an influx of tourists from across the country and abroad expected during Dasara. They stressed the need for daily waste disposal and immediate cleaning of venues after Dasara programmes, such as Yuva Sambhrama and Food Mela.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of MCC, M. V. Roopa, informed the MP and the Mayor that tenders had been issued to hire 385 additional Pourakarmikas for a period of 13 days. These Pourakarmikas will work in three shifts to address the cleaning requirements.

The MP also instructed a comprehensive cleanliness drive for the ORR, involving the deployment of 30 MCC personnel for two weeks to clear solid waste and construction debris along both sides of the road.

A 15-kilometre stretch of the ORR under MCC jurisdiction will be cleaned by Pourakarmikas under the supervision of the MCC Health section. The cleaning responsibilities for the remaining ORR sections will be handled by the Town Panchayats of Srirampura and Rammanahalli and Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC).

Additionally, Pratap Simha emphasised the importance of preventing the dumping of construction debris and legacy waste at the ORR junction and maintaining proper functioning of streetlights. MCC Superintending Engineer Sindhu, Executive Engineers, Senior Health Officer Dr. M.P. Venkatesh, Health Inspectors and Environment Engineers were present.