Raitha Dasara from Sept. 30

September 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Raitha Dasara’ aimed at portraying the life of farmers, will be held at J.K.Grounds in the heart of the city from Sept.30 to Oct.3.

Announcing this here yesterday, ZP Deputy Secretary Dr. M. Krishnamraju, who is also Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee Special Officer, said that Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will formally inaugurate Raitha Dasara by flagging of bullock carts procession in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at 9.30 am on Sept. 30.

Pointing out that a host of folk troupes will accompany the procession, he said that an Agri Expo has been organised at J.K. Grounds, which will be inaugurated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar at 10 am the same day.

Noting that the Government has released Rs. 55 lakh for Raitha Dasara, Dr. Krishnamraju said that officials have been asked to hold all contests organised as part of Raitha Dasara at Taluk level from Sept. 26 to 29. The respective MLAs will be invited to inaugurate the taluk level contests, he said.

Agri Expo will have more than 50 stalls, with several concerned departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry etc., taking part.

He said that the slush-field race which was usually held at Varuna in the past, will now take place at Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru road at 9 am on Oct.2. For the first time, a Pet Animals Show will be organised at University Hockey grounds, he added.

Sub-committee Working President Dr. B.S. Chandrashekar said that the stage programme of Raitha Dasara will take place at MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Hall in J.K. Grounds at 11 am on Sept. 30, during which 14 progressive farmers will be felicitated.

Also, the farmers will share their experiences and Agricultural scientists will hold an interaction, he added.