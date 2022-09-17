Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery in Kodagu on Oct. 17 at 7.21 pm
September 17, 2022

Madikeri: The annual Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery will occur on Oct. 17 at 7.21 pm in the auspicious Mesha Lagna as per the Hindu almanac on Tula Sankramana Day (Makara Lagna).

On this day, it is believed that Goddess Cauvery comes in the form of a fountainhead where water gushes up from Brahmakundike in front of the Kalyani at the predetermined time. The authorities of Sri Bhagandeshwara-Talacauvery temple have announced the date of this year’s Theerthodbhava and accordingly arrangements at the hill temple will be made.

On the occasion of Theerthodbhava, rituals such as rice being poured to ‘Pathaya’ (Vrishchika Lagna) of Sri Bhagandeshwara Swamy Temple at Bhagamandala will be held as per tradition on Sept. 27 at 11.05 am during Vrishchika Lagna.

On Oct. 5 (9.35 am): ‘Ajna Muhurtha’ will be held at ‘Vrishchika Lagna’; Oct.15 (11.45 am): Placing of ‘Akshaya Patra’ (Dhanur Lagna); 4.15 pm:  Offering boxes will be placed (Kumbha Lagna).

Last year, devotees were allowed to witness the proceedings following COVID-19 norms and in 2020, devotees were not allowed to witness the occasion.

