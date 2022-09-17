T-20 cricket tournament for hearing impaired from tomorrow

September 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Deaf Association (MDDA), in association with New Delhi’s All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD), Karnataka Sports Federation of the Deaf (KSFD), Lions Club of Mysore Nisarga and Lions Club of Mysore Mayuri, has organised a week-long 6th National T-20 Men’s cricket tournament for the hearing impaired, from Sept.18 to 24 in city.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Lions Club of Mysore Nisarga President S. Murthy said that the tournament will take place at RBI Cricket grounds, Infosys Cricket grounds and NIET Cricket grounds here from Sept.18.

A total of 16 teams from 16 States of the country including Karnataka, will participate in the tournament. The winning team will get a cash prize of Rs. 25,000, runner-up – Rs. 15,000 and third place – Rs. 10,000.

The tournament will be inaugurated at AIISH Gymkhana premises, Bogadi Road, at 5.30 pm today (Sept. 17). Prize distribution will be held on Sept. 24 at 4.30 pm at Infosys.

The best players of this tournament will be selected for the Indian team which will be participating in the first World Deaf T20 Cricket Championship to be held from Jan. 10 to 20, 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.