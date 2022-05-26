Calling 6th std. SC students for admission

May 26, 2022

The Social Welfare Department has invited applications from eligible and talented SC community students for admission to 6th standard (2021-22) in prestigious schools of the city and district. SC students from Mysuru district, who have passed 5th std. with more than 60 percent marks and whose parents’ annual income does not exceed Rs.2 lakh are eligible to apply. There will be 50 percent reservation for girls.

Selected students can get admission at BVB School in Vijayanagar, Good Shepherd Convent in Lashkar Mohalla, Avila Convent on Krishna Vilas Road, Shastri Charitable Trust School on bypass road in Hunsur, St. Joseph’s School in Hunsur town, Christ School at Thandavapura in Nanjangud taluk and Sri Jagadguru Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Balajagat School in K.R. Nagar. Applications can be collected from the Offices of Assistant Director of Taluk Social Welfare Department and Joint Director of District Social Welfare Department. Filled-in forms along with all necessary documents must be submitted before May 31.