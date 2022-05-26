AIR invites applications from part-time reporters

May 26, 2022

All India Radio (AIR), Bengaluru, regional news section, has invited applications from qualified candidates for appointment as part-time reporters at Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Vijayanagar and Dakshina Kannada. Candidates should have PG Diploma or Degree in Mass Communication or Journalism and must have at least two years experience as a journalist and be in the age group of 24 to 45 years. Candidates must reside within 10 kms vicinity of AIR. Applicants must have knowledge about computer and word processing. Those who are residing at Bengaluru will be given preference. Interested may send the filled-in applications along with relevant documents through registered post or submit in person at the Bengaluru Head Office before June 10. For details, call Mob: 831746-6729 or 94481-59726 or 94821-69168 or Ph: 080-22356344 /22373000.