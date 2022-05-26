Recruitment of Dak Sevaks

May 26, 2022

The Department of Industrial Training and Employment and Indian Postal Department have invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 75 posts of Grameen Dak Sevaks in rural areas including Mysuru and Nanjangud Postal Division. Candidates having passed SSLC and in the age group of 18 to 40 years are eligible. The age limit is relaxable by 10 years for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC candidates, 13 years for PwD OBC and 15 years for PwD SC/ST candidates.

Application fee for Other Backward Classes and General Category is Rs. 100 and there is a discount in fee for women, SC/ST, transgenders and PwD candidates. Backward Classes and General Category candidates may pay the fee at any Post Office within the State. Last date to submit applications is June 5.

For details and registrations log on to https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in or call District Employment Exchange Office Assistant Director on Ph: 0821-2489972 or Post Master Generals of Bengaluru on Ph: 080-22392599 or e-mail: [email protected] or Dakshina Kannada on Mob: 94814-55606 or e-mail: [email protected] or Uttara Kannada on Ph: 0836-2740454 or e-mail: [email protected] or Chief Post Master General of Karnataka Circle on Ph: 080-22392544 or e-mail: [email protected] or Nanjangud Postal Division Superintendent on Ph: 08221-226291 or e-mail: [email protected], according to a press release.