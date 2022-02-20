Calling SSLC passed youths to enrol for medical skill training

February 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Aimed at initialising certification courses in medical training for youths, Lions Club of Mysore North Charitable Trust has set up a Centre of Excellence for Skill Training in association with Clinical Partner Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru.

Affiliated to Healthcare Sector Skill Council, National Skill Development Corporation and Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India and Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, the Centre, located at Belagola Industrial Area and on job training at Manipal Hospitals, will provide certified training for SSLC passed and enable them to take up jobs at various industries.

Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad called upon youths who have attempted SSLC and looking for employment to come forward to take up these in-depth training and certification courses. This will open job opportunities in various hospital settings, clinics, home care agencies, geriatric care units and other varied fields, he said.

Lions Club of Mysore North Trust Chairman and MLA Tanveer Sait said, “We have always been firm believers of empowering youths. This programme is an amalgamation of industry leaders to provide quality training to the deserving. We urge all the unemployed youths to get trained under this programme.”

“As the need for skilled workforce grows in healthcare due to rising demands in pre and post hospitalisation care, it has become imperative to develop the workforce towards this demand. This Centre is a mechanism for imparting job-oriented skills, which serve a major contribution to healthcare needs of community. Manipal Hospitals will be collaborating as a clinical partner and support in providing on the job trainings to nurture the skills set in interested youths,” said Dr. Gautam Das, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru.

“These courses are pre-designed and simplified so that it can be grasped easily by students. Our aim is to impart training to maximum number of students. These courses cater to the immediate need of the industry, which helps in immediate placement of the students. In all, 102 students have enrolled for the current batch. The initiative is supported by Jaganath, District Skill Development Officer and Deviprasad, Past District Governor, Lions Club of Mysore North,” said Dr. Vijay Reddy of Zeus Institute of Healthcare Management Pvt. Ltd.

Hands-on training sessions were organised at the Skill Centre recently on two vital topics which are pivotal to any job in the modern times — first a Basic Life Support Training Session by Nursing Team and second a Fire Safety Training by Facility Team, both by the skilled trainers of Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru.

To enrol, visit www.skill-train ing.in or give a missed call/SMS/ WhatsApp: 99870-12345.