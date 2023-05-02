Campaigning for BJP’s Srivatsa

May 2, 2023

Mysuru: Jumping into the Assembly poll campaign, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha undertook a poll campaign on behalf of KR BJP candidate T.S. Srivtasa in the city yesterday.

Mahasabha Members, under the leadership of the Mahasabha Vice-President Dr. B.R. Nataraj Jois, launched the poll campaign from Ganapati Temple close to Vivekananda Circle and held a door-to-door campaign in localities such as Vivekanandanagar, Srirampura, Aravindnagar and Kuvempunagar.

Speaking during the course of the campaign, Dr. Jois said that Brahmins are a dominant community in KR Constituency and as such, the Mahasabha has launched the campaign for Srivatsa who is from Brahmin community. Highlighting the other objectives of the campaign, he said that it is also aimed at increasing poll percentage.

Maintaining that Brahmin community members are honest tax payers, he said that the community should take part in the polling in maximum numbers in order to seek due benefits from the Government. Stressing on the need for compulsory voting, he called upon the community members to exercise their franchise without fail.

A Brahmin Umbrella Forum, involving various organisations such as Brahmana Dharma Sahaya Sabha, Babbur Kamme Brahmin Association, Vivekanandanagar Brahmin Association, Mulakanadu Brahmin Association, Kaushika Sanketi Association, Bettadapura Sanketi Association, Sandhya Suraksha Trust, Karnataka Brahmin senior citizens Forum, Atalji Samskara Prathishtana etc., was formed for campaigning on behalf of the KR BJP candidate.

Melukote Vangipura Mutt Seer Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji, Brahmin Dharma Sahaya Sabha President L. Srinivas, Babbur Kamme Brahmin Association President Suryanarayan, BEML Brahmin Association President Ganesh Kurki, leaders K. Raghuram, Ravindra, R. Satyanarayan, Dr. Lakshmidevi, Vijayalakshmi, Suresh, Vishwanath, Vinay and Ananthaprasad were present.