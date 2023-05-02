18 Mysuru aromatic specialities presented to Modi on a platter

May 2, 2023

Mysuru: In an attempt to increase the brand value of Mysuru and its unique products, an assortment of 18 products was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas. The items were presented to the global leader to gain global attention and to give a push to Mysuru’s fame.

As the Prime Minister arrived at the Gun House Circle, he was accorded a warm welcome and Ramdas felicitated the PM with a saffron shawl.

He presented a tray to the PM that contained items including Mysore Vilyadele (betel leaf), Mysore Pak, Mysore Agarbathi, Mysore Silk, Mysore Sandal Soap, a miniature wooden replica of the Mysore Palace, Mysore Silk Dhoti, Valli, Nanjangud Rasabale, Mysore Mallige, Mysore Sandalwood Garland and Mysore Peta.

Ramdas told Star of Mysore that he has conveyed to the Prime Minister the need of promoting these unique and distinct products on a global level. Though tourists from all over the world come to Mysuru, they are still unaware of such products. If the products are marketed globally, it will immensely benefit the farmers and growers, he added.

“Our dream is to accord a global platform for Mysuru products under the PM’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ scheme and our intention is to provide a global branding for these products which are unique and named after Mysore, representing its legacy and history,” he said.