Siddharamaiah rendered Social Justice to all communities: AICC Spokesperson

May 2, 2023

Mysuru: “Opposition leader Siddharamaiah, who rendered social justice to all communities, was the first CM to earmark grants for SC/ST communities in the Budget and also give it a legal mandate,” said AICC Spokesperson Anshul Avijit and appealed the Varuna Constituency electorate to elect Siddharamaiah with a huge margin.

Addressing Varuna Constituency party workers from ST Communities at the Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here on Saturday last, Anshul Avijit, who is the grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister late Babu Jagjivan Ram, maintained that Siddharmaiah gave grants to all communities considering their numerical strength.

Charging the BJP Government of practicing communalism, he accused PM Modi headed Union Government of stalling SC/ST student scholarships. Accusing the BJP of making attempts to subvert the Constitution, he contended that it was the Congress alone which can genuinely render social justice.

Highlighting the achievements of the Congress Government under Siddharamaiah, Avijit appealed people to bring back the Congress Government to power and thus save the people from hardships which they are currently undergoing under the BJP rule.

Sitting Varuna MLA and former CM Siddharamaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, in his address, said that Valmiki community has decided to support Siddharamaiah who is working for rendering social justice in the true sense. Accusing the BJP Government of ignoring Valmiki community, he said the BJP Government had hiked reservation for SC/ST communities with an eye on Assembly polls and not out of any social commitment. He appealed the electorate not to fall prey to the false promises of the BJP and to vote for the Congress.

KPCC General Secretary and former Valmiki Development Corporation Chairman S.C. Basavaraju too spoke and appealed Nayaka community to vote en masse for Siddharamaiah, who has always strived for the welfare of Backward Classes and other oppressed sections of society.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, KPCC Vice-President Suraj Hegde, AICC Secretary Prakash Joshi, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna and others were present.