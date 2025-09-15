 ‘Cancer no longer a foreign disease’

September 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, Padma Shri awardee and retired Director of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, has voiced serious concern over the alarming rise of cancer cases in India, noting that a disease once seen as “foreign” has now become deeply rooted in the country.

She was speaking after inaugurating the National Conference on ‘Carcino Yoga (Cancer and Yoga)’, organised as part of the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, in association with Government Ayurveda College and Hospital, at the Millennium Auditorium of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), J.K. Grounds, in city recently.

“If cancer is diagnosed early and treated promptly, it can be cured,” she said adding, “However, cancer patients should not be subjected to prolonged chemotherapy, which often drives families into penury due to enormous costs involved. Instead of pushing patients into financial distress, we must focus on instilling hope and confidence in them.”

Advocating a holistic approach, she urged cancer patients to complement medical treatment with yoga, meditation and prayer. “Prevention is always better than cure. Rather than waiting to treat cancer in its later stages, people must take preventive measures. Lifestyle changes are crucial to reducing risk of cancer,” she said.

Dr. Kumaraswamy, retired Technical Advisor of AYUSH, who presided, emphasised the importance of yoga and ayurveda in maintaining overall health. “Yoga should be an integral part of our daily routine as it strengthens the body and mind,” he said.

Senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, Assistant Director of Government Ayurveda Research Centre Dr. Lakshminarayan Shenoy, MMC&RI Cancer Department Head Dr. S.S. Prakash, Dr. Gurubasavaraju, Dr. Aruna, Dr. Parashuram, Dr. H.S. Shilpa Latha, Dr. M.C. Shobha, Dr. Anthonypal Raj and Dr. Rajesh were present.