KRS Dam Amusement Park: US, Mumbai firms eye Rs. 2,663 crore project

September 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The tender process for the technical bid to identify a qualified agency for the proposed mega Amusement Park at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk, Mandya District, closed on Aug. 16.

According to official sources from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), CIR Infrastructure LLP, a US-based company with an operational branch in Andhra Pradesh and a newly established office in Bengaluru, has emerged as one of the prominent bidders.

The CNNL had floated the tenders on the global e-procurement portal, following which sealed bids were opened. An evaluation of the technical bids is now underway to identify the most competent and expert agency to execute the project.

Another leading contender, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai, has also expressed interest in the project, which is estimated to cost Rs. 2,663 crore.

The proposed Amusement Park will span 198 acres and will include water parks, roller coasters, a massive Goddess Cauvery statue and even a penguin park. The project will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Once the most qualified agency is identified, the financial bidding phase will be initiated. The company quoting the highest bid amount will be awarded the project, which involves construction from scratch, operation and maintenance, with revenue sharing between the company and the State Government, officials explained.

The selected company will also be authorised to collect tolls, parking charges and entry fees, with a portion of the revenue going to CNNL.

In addition to the Brindavan Gardens makeover, the State Government has allocated Rs. 92 crore for the Cauvery Aarti project, aimed at creating a spiritual and cultural attraction near KRS Dam.

However, both the Amusement Park and the Cauvery Aarti project are facing strong opposition from farmers, who have raised concerns about Dam safety.

Farmer groups have approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking to halt the projects. During the last hearing, the Court directed the State Government to submit a comprehensive feasibility report, including safety assessments for both initiatives. The date for the next hearing is yet to be scheduled, CNNL officials said.